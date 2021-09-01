Burney Co. Increases Stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Burney Co. boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,130 shares during the period. AMN Healthcare Services accounts for 0.9% of Burney Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Burney Co. owned approximately 0.44% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $20,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMN. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMN Healthcare Services stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $113.25. The stock had a trading volume of 325,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,069. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.40. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.61 and a 12-month high of $114.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.79.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 28.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.57.

In other news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $237,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 2,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $279,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,907 shares of company stock valued at $1,254,122 over the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

