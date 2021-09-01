Burney Co. Raises Stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Burney Co. increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 269,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,377 shares during the period. Berry Global Group makes up approximately 0.8% of Burney Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Burney Co.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $17,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,422,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,957,000 after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth $413,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,063,000. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BERY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Berry Global Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.27.

Shares of Berry Global Group stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.06. The stock had a trading volume of 824,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.83. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $70.90.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

