Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.82 EPS

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($1.82), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Burning Rock Biotech had a negative net margin of 112.99% and a negative return on equity of 21.52%.

Shares of BNR stock opened at $18.63 on Wednesday. Burning Rock Biotech has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $39.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.91 and a beta of -2.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.99.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Burning Rock Biotech stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) by 12,960.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,785 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.15% of Burning Rock Biotech worth $4,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BNR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Burning Rock Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. CICC Research started coverage on Burning Rock Biotech in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.94 target price for the company.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

