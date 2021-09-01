BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) CEO Rex D. Geveden Sells 5,000 Shares

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $289,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Rex D. Geveden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $320,550.00.

Shares of BWX Technologies stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.05. The company had a trading volume of 696,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,747. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.88 and its 200-day moving average is $61.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.31 and a fifty-two week high of $68.68.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.65 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 43.51% and a net margin of 12.70%. BWX Technologies’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.72%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its position in BWX Technologies by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 167,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,714,000 after purchasing an additional 37,307 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 86.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 173,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,467,000 after acquiring an additional 80,486 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.9% in the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 48,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 25.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after acquiring an additional 20,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 17.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

