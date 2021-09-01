BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.25.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BWXT. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $320,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,162,817.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $64,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,565,307.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,300 shares of company stock valued at $578,844 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 808.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BWXT stock opened at $57.43 on Wednesday. BWX Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $52.31 and a fifty-two week high of $68.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.32.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.65 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 43.51%. BWX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BWX Technologies will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 27.72%.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

