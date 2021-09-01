BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTSU) Stock Position Increased by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC grew its position in BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTSU) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,106,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in BYTE Acquisition were worth $21,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BYTSU. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in BYTE Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BYTE Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $284,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BYTE Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $500,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $503,000.

Shares of BYTSU stock remained flat at $$9.91 during midday trading on Tuesday. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,775. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.03. BYTE Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $10.20.

BYTE Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

