Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.17.

NYSE CADE opened at $21.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.86. Cadence Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.35. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 46.87%. The firm had revenue of $185.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.08%.

In related news, Director Marc J. Shapiro bought 6,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $130,582.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,582.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph W. Evans sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $481,815.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 309,229 shares in the company, valued at $6,929,821.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 19,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 31,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 5.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 5.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.

