Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,184 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,529 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $34,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $164.73. The company had a trading volume of 19,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,592. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.88 and its 200-day moving average is $137.19. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.45 and a fifty-two week high of $164.66.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 28.93%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CDNS shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.97 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.55.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 3,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.71, for a total value of $622,460.62. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 228,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,268,091.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total transaction of $129,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 101,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,086,475.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,183 shares of company stock valued at $24,717,641 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

