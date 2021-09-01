Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Short Interest Down 21.7% in August

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the July 29th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 584,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,805,000 after purchasing an additional 398,288 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,075,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,699,000 after purchasing an additional 189,039 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 323,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,524,000 after purchasing an additional 100,294 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,335,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 389,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,097,000 after purchasing an additional 60,145 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust stock traded up 0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting 20.17. 293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,662. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 1-year low of 13.79 and a 1-year high of 21.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 20.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.33%.

