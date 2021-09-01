CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $79.77 Million

Brokerages expect CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) to post $79.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CalAmp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $81.20 million and the lowest is $77.41 million. CalAmp reported sales of $83.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that CalAmp will report full year sales of $332.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $328.51 million to $335.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $353.82 million, with estimates ranging from $344.07 million to $358.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CalAmp.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. CalAmp had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $80.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital cut their price target on CalAmp from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of CalAmp in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CalAmp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.10.

Shares of CalAmp stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.45. 1,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,755. CalAmp has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $14.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.06 and a 200-day moving average of $12.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 2.60.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in CalAmp by 7.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,701 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in CalAmp by 6.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,074 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in CalAmp by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 247,423 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CalAmp by 14.4% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,671 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in CalAmp by 20.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,409 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offer solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

