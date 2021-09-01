Caledonia Mining (LON:CMCL) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,032.98

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (LON:CMCL) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,032.98 ($13.50) and traded as low as GBX 877.75 ($11.47). Caledonia Mining shares last traded at GBX 915 ($11.95), with a volume of 3,318 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 920.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,031.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £110.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from Caledonia Mining’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. Caledonia Mining’s payout ratio is presently 0.43%.

In other news, insider Johan Holtzhausen bought 1,200 shares of Caledonia Mining stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 889 ($11.61) per share, with a total value of £10,668 ($13,937.81).

About Caledonia Mining (LON:CMCL)

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. Its primary asset is the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

