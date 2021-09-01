Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.65 EPS

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) issued its earnings results on Monday. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.65, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $675.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.40 million. Caleres had a positive return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share.

Shares of CAL stock opened at $24.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $941.31 million, a P/E ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 2.67. Caleres has a fifty-two week low of $7.39 and a fifty-two week high of $29.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20.00%.

In other news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,659 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $443,417.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $33,699.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,388,606.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $783,709. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Caleres stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 117.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 345,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,442 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.90% of Caleres worth $9,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAL. CL King upgraded shares of Caleres from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Caleres from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

