Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) Trading Down 0.6%

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB)’s share price dropped 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.57 and last traded at C$1.59. Approximately 445,758 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 548,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.60.

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$2.75 price target on shares of Calibre Mining in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of C$566.42 million and a PE ratio of 5.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.60 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.76.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nicaragua. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp.

