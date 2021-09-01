Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.71.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CALX. Zacks Investment Research cut Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Northland Securities raised their price target on Calix from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Calix in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Calix in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Calix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Bowick sold 20,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total value of $908,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 79,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,485.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael Weening sold 291,581 shares of Calix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $14,287,469.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 341,290 shares of company stock worth $16,575,701. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CALX. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Calix in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,391,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,171 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 5,954 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,679 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Calix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Analog Century Management LP bought a new position in shares of Calix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,065,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CALX stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.64. 6,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,060. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.56 and its 200-day moving average is $43.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.55. Calix has a 52 week low of $17.08 and a 52 week high of $49.99.

About Calix

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

