Calix (NYSE:CALX) Shares Down 3.3%

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) shares traded down 3.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $45.05 and last traded at $45.05. 1,809 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 373,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Calix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Calix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.88.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.55.

In other news, COO Michael Weening sold 291,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $14,287,469.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Christopher J. Bowick sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total transaction of $908,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 341,290 shares of company stock valued at $16,575,701 over the last three months. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALX. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Calix during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,391,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 41.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,171 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 5,954 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Calix during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Analog Century Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Calix during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,065,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Calix during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,391,000. 77.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Calix (NYSE:CALX)

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

