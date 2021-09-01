Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.10.

A number of research firms have commented on CPE. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Callon Petroleum from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. MKM Partners raised Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Callon Petroleum from $49.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Callon Petroleum from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on Callon Petroleum from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

CPE stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.71. 1,227,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,338,308. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.52 and a 200-day moving average of $38.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Callon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $60.51.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 24.26% and a negative net margin of 92.16%. Sell-side analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $56,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,161,455. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

