Calnex Solutions (LON:CLX) Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Calnex Solutions Plc (LON:CLX) fell 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 110 ($1.44) and last traded at GBX 112 ($1.46). 282,580 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 175,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 113 ($1.48).

The company has a market capitalization of £98.81 million and a PE ratio of 27.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 102.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Get Calnex Solutions alerts:

In other Calnex Solutions news, insider Graeme Bissett purchased 50,000 shares of Calnex Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.28) per share, with a total value of £49,000 ($64,018.81).

Calnex Solutions Limited provides test and measurement products for telecommunication networks. It offers Paragon that enables users to capture real-world packet delay variation profiles from their existing network and replay those profiles in a controlled lab environment; and Paragon-X, which measures the accuracy of the recovered time of day (ToD) and frequency (MTIE/TDEV) to the specified limits.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Calnex Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calnex Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.