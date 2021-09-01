Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.750-$2.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.31 billion-$8.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.35 billion.Campbell Soup also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.75-2.85 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler cut Campbell Soup from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Campbell Soup from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Campbell Soup stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.02. 77,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,851,500. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.59. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $40.05 and a fifty-two week high of $53.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 9.18%. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Campbell Soup stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,005,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373,208 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.66% of Campbell Soup worth $91,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 52.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

