Canaccord Genuity Analysts Give Dollarama (TSE:DOL) a C$57.00 Price Target

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) has been given a C$57.00 target price by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DOL. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Dollarama from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Dollarama to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Dollarama from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$68.00 price objective on shares of Dollarama in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$61.67.

TSE:DOL traded up C$0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$58.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,295. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$58.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$55.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,372.28, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Dollarama has a twelve month low of C$45.42 and a twelve month high of C$60.87. The stock has a market cap of C$17.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.78.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$954.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$957.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollarama will post 2.5542403 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollarama news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 117,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.26, for a total transaction of C$6,741,912.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$57,258,100. Also, Director John Huw Thomas sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.32, for a total value of C$229,286.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,329,858.80.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

