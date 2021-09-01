Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target Increased to C$45.00 by Analysts at CSFB

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at CSFB from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$38.50 to C$39.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised Canadian Western Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a C$37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Canadian Western Bank to C$41.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$40.69.

CWB stock traded up C$0.53 on Wednesday, reaching C$37.51. 144,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,790. Canadian Western Bank has a one year low of C$23.72 and a one year high of C$37.75. The company has a market cap of C$3.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$34.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$34.06.

In other news, Director Irfhan Abdulaziz Rawji purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$34.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$341,563.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$654,947.05.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

