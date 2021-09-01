Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Insider Richard Aguilar Acquires 51,393 Shares of Stock

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) insider Richard Aguilar purchased 51,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $613,118.49. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 51,393 shares in the company, valued at $613,118.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:CANO opened at $11.97 on Wednesday. Cano Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $17.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cano Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $303,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cano Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $986,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Cano Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $574,000. Gendell Jeffrey L purchased a new stake in Cano Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,816,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cano Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $363,000. Institutional investors own 29.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Cano Health in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

Cano Health Company Profile

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

