Capital Analysts LLC Buys New Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FSK. Beach Point Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 3,923,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,387,000 after buying an additional 1,500,932 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in FS KKR Capital by 83.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,336,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,339 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 25.0% in the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 4,902,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,211,000 after purchasing an additional 980,587 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 452.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 620,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,355,000 after purchasing an additional 508,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,448,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FSK opened at $23.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.59. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $23.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.09.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 212.44%. The business had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.75 million. On average, equities analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.26%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.27%.

FSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.10.

In related news, insider Brian Gerson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William Balke Goebel bought 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.92 per share, for a total transaction of $25,212.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,200.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 23,100 shares of company stock worth $530,862 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

