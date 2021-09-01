Capital Analysts LLC Sells 1,261 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Capital Analysts LLC cut its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in Avantor by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 7,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Avantor by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantor by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 98,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Avantor by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 1.1% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 52,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

In other news, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $3,881,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,279,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,651,457.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 17,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $696,710.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 554,822 shares of company stock worth $19,437,210 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AVTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Avantor from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Avantor from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Avantor in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Avantor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avantor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

AVTR stock opened at $39.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $40.31. The company has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.01.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 44.55%. As a group, analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Avantor Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.