Capital Analysts LLC Sells 56 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Capital Analysts LLC lowered its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 255.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PH. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Argus increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $366.00 to $327.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.43.

NYSE:PH opened at $296.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $302.28 and a 200 day moving average of $305.06. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $192.25 and a 52 week high of $324.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.78.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.39%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. The firm also provides engineered solutions for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers.

