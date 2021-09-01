Capital Analysts LLC Trims Stock Position in ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN)

Capital Analysts LLC reduced its stake in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN) by 31.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in ProShares Online Retail ETF were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ONLN. Creative Planning boosted its stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Online Retail ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $367,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in ProShares Online Retail ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,074,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Online Retail ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 23,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Online Retail ETF alerts:

Shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF stock opened at $71.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.61 and its 200 day moving average is $78.22. ProShares Online Retail ETF has a 1 year low of $59.36 and a 1 year high of $93.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Online Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Online Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.