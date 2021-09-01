Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Director Stephen F. Reitman Sells 10,000 Shares

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $562,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Capri stock traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $57.02. The stock had a trading volume of 65,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,753. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $15.46 and a 52-week high of $61.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.53.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.62. Capri had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 177.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Capri by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 44,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in Capri by 2.7% in the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Capri by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Capri by 4.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Capri by 183.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CPRI shares. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. MKM Partners raised Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Capri from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, boosted their price target on Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.96.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

