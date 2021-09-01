Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) Short Interest Update

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 748,100 shares, a decrease of 30.7% from the July 29th total of 1,080,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 347,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of CAPR stock opened at $5.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.66. Capricor Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.13 and a 1-year high of $8.40.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.05% and a negative net margin of 5,621.25%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capricor Therapeutics will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAPR. Oracle Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $9,357,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 923,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,736,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 347,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 4,092 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,264,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 7.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 13,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

