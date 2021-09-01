Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Purchased by Bridgewater Advisors Inc.

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 10.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,394,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,606 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 27.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,518,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,355 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 7.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,646,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,010,000 after purchasing an additional 640,591 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth $36,669,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 228.0% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 819,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,783,000 after purchasing an additional 569,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAH stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.27. 108,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,883,014. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.65 and a 12-month high of $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $42.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.25 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 93.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.491 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.19%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAH. Bank of America cut Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

