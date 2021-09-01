Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) PT Raised to $105.00

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) had its price target increased by Zacks Investment Research to $105.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.66% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Cardlytics stock opened at $90.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.83 and a 200-day moving average of $114.99. Cardlytics has a one year low of $62.89 and a one year high of $161.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.47 and a beta of 2.60.

In other news, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.67, for a total transaction of $90,603.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.28, for a total transaction of $55,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,365.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 372,619 shares of company stock valued at $32,438,256 and have sold 25,952 shares valued at $2,924,194. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Cardlytics by 9.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 857,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,097,000 after acquiring an additional 77,265 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Cardlytics by 30.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,931,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Cardlytics by 6.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 343,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,675,000 after acquiring an additional 20,666 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its stake in Cardlytics by 7.9% in the first quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 64,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Cardlytics in the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

