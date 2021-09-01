Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

CABGY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CABGY traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.98. 43,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.98. Carlsberg A/S has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $38.75.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Ringnes, Falcon, Baltika, Beerlao, and Chonqing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Jacob Christian Jacobsen in 1883 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

