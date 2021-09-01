Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC lowered its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CARR. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 144.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 66,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after buying an additional 39,136 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 110,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,649,000 after buying an additional 23,249 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 295.8% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 52,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 39,476 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 141,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,964,000 after buying an additional 23,624 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 12,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stephens upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $57.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.79. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $28.58 and a 1 year high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

In related news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,045,760.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

