Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 102,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $10,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Carter’s by 0.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Carter’s by 2.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Carter’s by 0.5% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 40,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Carter’s by 2.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Carter’s by 2.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total value of $288,148.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.80.

NYSE CRI opened at $102.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.83. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.89 and a 1-year high of $116.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $746.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.84 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Carter’s Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

