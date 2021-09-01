Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.29 Per Share

Analysts expect Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to post $2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Caterpillar’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.62 and the lowest is $1.99. Caterpillar posted earnings per share of $1.34 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caterpillar will report full-year earnings of $10.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.51 to $10.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $12.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.10 to $14.01. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Caterpillar.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.80.

NYSE:CAT opened at $210.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Caterpillar has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $246.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th were paid a $1.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 67.68%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 105.5% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 66.7% during the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Caterpillar (CAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.