Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Short Interest Up 31.8% in August

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,030,000 shares, an increase of 31.8% from the July 29th total of 6,850,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.80.

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Caterpillar by 51.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 105.5% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $3.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $207.53. The company had a trading volume of 126,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,282,082. Caterpillar has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $246.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $212.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were given a $1.11 dividend. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.68%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

