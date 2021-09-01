CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) Short Interest Down 24.3% in August

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the July 29th total of 27,200 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CB Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Get CB Financial Services alerts:

CBFV stock opened at $23.20 on Wednesday. CB Financial Services has a 12-month low of $17.76 and a 12-month high of $24.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $124.82 million, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.81.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $12.15 million for the quarter. CB Financial Services had a positive return on equity of 8.37% and a negative net margin of 21.05%. On average, research analysts forecast that CB Financial Services will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBFV. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in CB Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in CB Financial Services by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 7,946 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in CB Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CB Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 26.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The company operates through the Community Banking and Insurance Brokerage Services segments. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans as well as a variety of deposit products for individuals and businesses.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for CB Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.