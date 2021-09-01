CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 531,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,634 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.16% of CBRE Group worth $45,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in CBRE Group by 18.7% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in CBRE Group by 88.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group stock opened at $96.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.91. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.17 and a 52 week high of $98.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.49.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 20.78%. Equities analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CBRE Group news, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total transaction of $1,746,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 141,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,717,019.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $32,555,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 661,227 shares of company stock valued at $63,439,266 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

