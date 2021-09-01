CCUniverse Market Cap Hits $9,565.69 (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. One CCUniverse coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. CCUniverse has a total market capitalization of $9,565.69 and $15.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CCUniverse has traded down 33.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00005855 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00006670 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000031 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000137 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000024 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About CCUniverse

CCUniverse (UVU) is a coin. It was first traded on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,660,283 coins. CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org . CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

CCUniverse Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CCUniverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CCUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

