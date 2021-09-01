CEMIG Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CIG)

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 16,260 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 3,856% compared to the typical volume of 411 call options.

CEMIG stock opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.32. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.46. CEMIG has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $2.98.

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. CEMIG had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that CEMIG will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CIG. Zacks Investment Research cut CEMIG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CEMIG from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised CEMIG from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

CEMIG Company Profile

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

