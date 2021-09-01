CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.63 Billion

Posted by on Sep 1st, 2021

Wall Street analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) will post $1.63 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.64 billion and the lowest is $1.62 billion. CenterPoint Energy reported sales of $1.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will report full year sales of $7.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.73 billion to $8.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.95 billion to $7.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CenterPoint Energy.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNP. Citigroup began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

CenterPoint Energy stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.51. 5,739,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,225,644. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.54 and its 200-day moving average is $24.14. CenterPoint Energy has a 12 month low of $18.60 and a 12 month high of $27.19. The stock has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 45.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CenterPoint Energy (CNP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP)

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.