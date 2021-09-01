CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.63 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) will post $1.63 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.64 billion and the lowest is $1.62 billion. CenterPoint Energy reported sales of $1.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will report full year sales of $7.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.73 billion to $8.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.95 billion to $7.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CenterPoint Energy.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNP. Citigroup began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

CenterPoint Energy stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.51. 5,739,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,225,644. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.54 and its 200-day moving average is $24.14. CenterPoint Energy has a 12 month low of $18.60 and a 12 month high of $27.19. The stock has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 45.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

