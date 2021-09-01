CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Short Interest Update

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 22,970,000 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the July 29th total of 19,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.51. 5,739,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,225,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.41. CenterPoint Energy has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $27.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.14.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 45.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter valued at about $1,839,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 15.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 53,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 7,314 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 9.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 271,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,154,000 after acquiring an additional 24,131 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 10.2% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 147,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 13,736 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 89.5% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 185,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 87,486 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.