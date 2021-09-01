CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Short Interest Update

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 22,970,000 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the July 29th total of 19,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.
Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.51. 5,739,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,225,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.41. CenterPoint Energy has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $27.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.14.
CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter valued at about $1,839,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 15.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 53,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 7,314 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 9.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 271,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,154,000 after acquiring an additional 24,131 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 10.2% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 147,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 13,736 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 89.5% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 185,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 87,486 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About CenterPoint Energy
CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.
