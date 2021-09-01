Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.620-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.600. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CENTA stock opened at $41.67 on Wednesday. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $33.13 and a one year high of $55.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.38. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Research analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CENTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist began coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Central Garden & Pet has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.67.

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

