Centrica (LON:CNA) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $52.74

Shares of Centrica plc (LON:CNA) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 52.74 ($0.69) and traded as low as GBX 51.06 ($0.67). Centrica shares last traded at GBX 51.20 ($0.67), with a volume of 10,118,180 shares.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNA. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 67 ($0.88) to GBX 70 ($0.91) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 70 ($0.91).

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 50.29 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 52.73. The firm has a market cap of £3.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

In related news, insider Chris OShea bought 45,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of £21,220.50 ($27,724.72). Also, insider Carol Arrowsmith purchased 49,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of £24,643 ($32,196.24). Insiders have acquired a total of 95,045 shares of company stock valued at $4,616,403 over the last three months.

Centrica Company Profile (LON:CNA)

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

