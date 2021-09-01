Centrica (LON:CNA) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $52.74

Shares of Centrica plc (LON:CNA) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 52.74 ($0.69) and traded as low as GBX 51.06 ($0.67). Centrica shares last traded at GBX 51.20 ($0.67), with a volume of 10,118,180 shares.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNA. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 67 ($0.88) to GBX 70 ($0.91) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 70 ($0.91).
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 50.29 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 52.73. The firm has a market cap of £3.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.92.
Centrica Company Profile (LON:CNA)
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.
