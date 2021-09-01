Centrifuge Trading Up 7% Over Last Week (CFG)

Centrifuge (CURRENCY:CFG) traded up 11.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 31st. Centrifuge has a total market capitalization of $128.89 million and $2.33 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centrifuge coin can currently be bought for $1.35 or 0.00002879 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded up 7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00064284 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.41 or 0.00133124 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.50 or 0.00161055 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,413.79 or 0.07282062 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003299 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,958.20 or 1.00168145 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $384.18 or 0.00819506 BTC.

Centrifuge Coin Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 95,512,380 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

