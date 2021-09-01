CEVA Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CEVA)

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 841 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,036% compared to the average daily volume of 74 put options.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CEVA. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on CEVA in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of CEVA from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities raised shares of CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $78.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays raised shares of CEVA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of CEVA from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.71.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CEVA by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 13,688 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of CEVA by 2.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in CEVA by 178.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 33,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 21,538 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in CEVA by 133.8% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in CEVA during the first quarter valued at $61,000. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEVA stock opened at $48.25 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.65. CEVA has a one year low of $35.62 and a one year high of $83.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -321.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 40.04 and a beta of 1.03.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $30.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.35 million. CEVA had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.24%. CEVA’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CEVA will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

