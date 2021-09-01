Chainswap Achieves Market Cap of $3.01 Million (ASAP)

Chainswap (CURRENCY:ASAP) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 1st. During the last seven days, Chainswap has traded down 26.7% against the U.S. dollar. Chainswap has a total market capitalization of $3.01 million and $578,713.00 worth of Chainswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chainswap coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000431 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00060809 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002994 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00014734 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.89 or 0.00129647 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $411.86 or 0.00849004 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00049638 BTC.

Chainswap Profile

Chainswap (CRYPTO:ASAP) is a coin. Its launch date was April 15th, 2021. Chainswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,402,480 coins. Chainswap’s official Twitter account is @chain_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainSwap is a cross-chain asset bridge & application hub for smart chains. ChainSwap allows projects to seamlessly bridge between ETH, BSC and HECO. In the future, ChainSwap will be integrating chains and provide full cross-chain solutions between BTC, DOT, SOL and more. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainswap directly using U.S. dollars.

