Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Upgraded to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $25.75 price target on the stock.

Shares of CHNG opened at $21.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of -128.41, a PEG ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.07 and its 200-day moving average is $22.63. Change Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $13.49 and a fifty-two week high of $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $867.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.57 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.99%. Change Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Change Healthcare will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Change Healthcare by 3,673.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,247,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,471,000 after acquiring an additional 9,975,953 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its position in Change Healthcare by 5,912.0% during the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 9,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,950,000 after acquiring an additional 9,341,984 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in Change Healthcare by 147,781.3% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,748,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746,256 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in Change Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $78,043,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Change Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $71,037,000. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

