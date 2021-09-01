Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $226.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GTLS. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.07.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GTLS opened at $188.38 on Wednesday. Chart Industries has a 1 year low of $62.12 and a 1 year high of $193.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.57 and a 200 day moving average of $151.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.01 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 6.01%. Chart Industries’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 8.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,871,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,005,421,000 after buying an additional 527,570 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,798,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $555,728,000 after purchasing an additional 78,713 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,103,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,418,000 after purchasing an additional 34,466 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 37.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 960,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,786,000 after purchasing an additional 262,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 58.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 876,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,197,000 after purchasing an additional 323,879 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.