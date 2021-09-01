ChartEx 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $115,747.00 (CHART)

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. ChartEx has a market cap of $583,853.12 and approximately $115,747.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ChartEx has traded 41% lower against the US dollar. One ChartEx coin can now be bought for $0.0292 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ChartEx Profile

ChartEx was first traded on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro . The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

ChartEx Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChartEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

