Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CLDT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Shares of NYSE:CLDT opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $6.59 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 8.04, a current ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.97. The firm has a market cap of $585.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.05 and a beta of 2.09.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%. Research analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 36,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

