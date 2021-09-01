Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Acquires 120 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1,087.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 199.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EFX opened at $272.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a PE ratio of 46.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.42. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.98 and a twelve month high of $273.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $253.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.24.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.38%.

In other news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total value of $515,237.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EFX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $220.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equifax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.42.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

